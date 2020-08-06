PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after sexually assaulting several women at his New River home, according to Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone. The assaults happened between March 24 and July 28.
The victims were described as 'particularly vulnerable,' by Sheriff Penzone during a press conference Thursday as he spoke about the crimes.
All the known victims range in age and share common factors of unstable housing, mental illness and limited resources. "A population that does not get consideration and care often times are those in unstable housing or homeless," Penzone said.
The first case came to investigators' attention in late February, and since then they have worked a series of of similar cases-- all involved reports of sexual assault and physical abuse initiated in the area of northwest Phoenix then carried out in the New River area.
So far, four victims have come forward to say they were lured by a man into his Hummer and then to his home by offers of shelter, resources and the opportunity to shower, Penzone said. Once the man brought the women to his home, he would physically and sexually abuse them. In some cases, the victims were bound and beaten.
Through extensive investigation, MCSO detectives identified the suspect as 51-year-old Robert Incorvaia, of New River.
According to court documents, Incorvaia told investigators that, "the women get meth or fentanyl from him and he gets to have sex with them while he is the dominant participant."
Incorvaia also told authorities that he was part of a group in Sunnyslope which called him "Rob The Rapist." He claimed some women sought him and wanted to be with him because of this, according to court documents.
Officials from MCSO are working with several agencies to determine whether there are other potential victims.
Incorvaia was arrested and is facing four counts of sexual assault and three counts of kidnapping.