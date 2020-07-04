MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man drowned Saturday morning after falling into a canal in the west Valley.
Rural Metro spokesman, Shawn Gilleland, says a man was walking his dogs with his wife around 9 a.m. near the canal at 192nd Avenue and Olive Road when his dogs fell into the water.
"He was attempting to get his family dogs out of the canal when he fell in, according to his wife," said Gilleland.
Fire crews were able to pull the man out of the water, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, Maricopa County Sheriff officials say. There appears to be no suspicious circumstances and this is an active investigation.
Gilleland says the man was able to rescue one of the dogs, but the other dog has not been found.