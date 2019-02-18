PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- People in a Phoenix neighborhood say a man, who was dressed in a Jedi-like robe, stole some odd items from the front porch of one of their homes.
Surveillance video shows a man, dressed in a hooded cloak and orange pants, approach a house near 40th and Van Buren streets. He then takes items off the porch, including a cactus, lemons and a beer.
"It’s so weird," said the resident, Karen Palubinski. "Who steals a cactus? What are you going to do with that? It was just bizarre."
Surveillance video shows Palubinski confronting the cloaked man after she spied him from her ring door bell app.
"He looked like a Jedi," said Palubinski. "He had a brown cloak on and orange pants."
The video shows Palubinski asking for her cactus and package back from the cloaked stranger. She said he replied, "sure," as he gave them back to her.
"I wasn’t really thinking, honestly," said Palubinski. "I just saw he was stealing our stuff, and I didn’t want to let that happen, and so I just kind of ran out and started talking to him before I realized that this was really weird."
Other neighbors reported seeing the cloaked man. One said they saw him taking lemons from her neighbor's tree.
Another neighbor said he took beer from a cooler on her porch.
No one called police, so... as far as we know, the faux Jedi is still out there.
