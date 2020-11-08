GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-vehicle crash left one man dead and multiple others hurt in Glendale.
The crash happened around 11:13 p.m. Saturday night near 59th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
Glendale police say two vehicles were traveling eastbound from 63rd Avenue from Union Hills Drive when one car rear ended the other one.
The car that was hit had four people inside. A man inside that car in the seat behind the driver was pronounced dead on scene, according to police. A 12-year-old girl who was sitting next to him was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the passenger in the front seat wasn't hurt.
The two people in the other car were not injured.
Both speed and impairment are still under investigation. This is an ongoing investigation.