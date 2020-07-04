PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix after on Saturday afternoon.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a home near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road for calls about an aggravated assault.
Two officers arrived and reportedly saw the man wanted in connection to the call sitting in a car in a driveway. A Phoenix police spokesperson said when the officers approached, they saw the man was armed with a gun.
At some point, shots were fired and the man was shot. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police were not able to say what led to the shooting.
Police confirmed no officers were injured, and said both officers were wearing body cameras.
Investigators will be on scene interviewing witnesses for several hours.
This is the 28th officer-involved shooting so far this year in Maricopa County.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story.