FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. near Parks, Arizona.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shootings in Arizona]
A woman told deputies that her ex-husband, 43-year-old Paul Mcvicker had pulled a gun on her while at their residence during an argument.
Mcvicker had fled the house in a white passenger car before police arrived.
Deputies immediately began responding to the residence. While in route to the house, deputies came across a vehicle matching the description given by a witness parked along side of County Road 141.
According to deputies, Mcvicker immediately exited with a handgun in his hand. Despite multiple commands to drop the gun the suspect continued to advance on the deputies with the gun in his hand, prompting one deputy to discharge rounds from his patrol rifle.
Mcvicker was hit by at least one round and fell to the ground. Mcvicker was later pronounced deceased on scene. This incident is currently under investigation by the Northern Arizona Officer Involved Shooting Team, with the Flagstaff Police Department taking the lead.
The deputies involved in the incident were not injured.
(1) comment
Walk towards law enforcement + holding a gun + refusing lawful commands to drop it = you are dead. Pretty simple equation to understand, I would think.
