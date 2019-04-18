SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 53-year-old man who died Thursday morning while in custody at the Scottsdale City Jail.
Matthew Chase was taken into custody by Scottsdale Police Department Patrol Officers on April 17, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m for an outstanding arrest warrant.
The arrest was made without incident and Chase was transported to the Scottsdale City Jail.
Once there, he was booked and placed in a cell. He remained in the cell under the observation of jail staff throughout the night.
Early Thursday morning, jail staffers noticed that Chase appeared to be bleeding from the nose. However, staff members say Chase was standing up, appeared to be alert and denied needing medical attention.
Despite Chase’s denial, jail staff requested medical assistance. Just prior to the arrival of crews from the Scottsdale Fire Department, Chase lost consciousness and fell to the floor.
Emergency crews started life-saving efforts and took Chase to an area hospital, but he didn't survive. He was pronounced dead just before 7:30 a.m.
Police say Chase was not combative, and there was never any physical interaction or struggle with officers during his arrest and detention.
According to Scottsdale police, Chase's death "appears to be the result of a medical event" at this time.
The final determination of the cause of death will be made by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.
(2) comments
Could it have been the jail food?
And as a result of nothing more then lousy timing, our tax dollars will no doubt be paid out to settle a nuisance lawsuit...Too bad he couldn't have died in the street.
