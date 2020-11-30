43RD AVE THOMAS HOMICIDE

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who had been shot stumbled into a Circle K parking lot in Phoenix and collapsed late Sunday night. 

It happened at near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road just before midnight when a white car driving east on Thomas Road stopped at the intersection.

A witness says they heard shots as the passenger got out of the car. The passenger then walked over to the Circle K and fell near the pumps.

Phoenix fire crews took him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police are continuing to search for a suspect and believe the man may have been shot inside the car. The victim's name and the suspect description have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you