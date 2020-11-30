PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who had been shot stumbled into a Circle K parking lot in Phoenix and collapsed late Sunday night.
It happened at near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road just before midnight when a white car driving east on Thomas Road stopped at the intersection.
A witness says they heard shots as the passenger got out of the car. The passenger then walked over to the Circle K and fell near the pumps.
Phoenix fire crews took him to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Police are continuing to search for a suspect and believe the man may have been shot inside the car. The victim's name and the suspect description have not been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.