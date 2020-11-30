PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who had been shot stumbled into a Circle K parking lot in Phoenix and collapsed late Sunday night.
It happened at near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 10:30 p.m.
Phoenix fire crews took him to a nearby hospital where he later died.
A witness says they heard shots as the man got out of the car. He then walked over to the Circle K and fell near the pumps.
Police say witnesses reported seeing a light colored sedan leaving the area.
Police are continuing to search for a suspect and believe the man may have been shot inside the car. The victim's name has not been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Police are asking if you or anyone you know has any information to call the Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or SILENT WITNESS AT 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.