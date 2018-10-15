PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A candidate for Phoenix mayor tried to save the life of a man who was hit with a pickup truck in Phoenix on Monday night.
Police say a 77-year-old woman in a 1993 Chevrolet pickup truck was heading west on Northern Avenue when she hit a man who was crossing the street at 33rd Avenue around 6:45 p.m.
The man was not using a crosswalk, officers said.
The victim landed in the eastbound lanes of Northern Avenue in front of a different pickup truck driver. That driver, police say, was mayoral candidate Daniel Valenzuela.
He stopped and was then rear-ended by a small car.
Valenzuela, a Glendale firefighter, got out of his truck and performed CPR on the man.
Emergency crews arrived and drove the man to the hospital where he died, police said.
No one was hurt in the second collision between the truck and the small car.
Impairment doesn't appear to be a factor, police said.
The victim's name hasn't been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.