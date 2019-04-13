GLENDALE AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man has died and another man is injured in what Glendale police are calling a road rage incident.
It happened at 4:30 p.m. Saturday near Peoria and 67th avenues.
Police say it started when a man in one car threw an object at a second car.
A man in that second car opened fire on the first car, then took off.
The car that was shot at crashed into a low wall outside a gas station. Two men were inside that car. They both suffered gunshot wounds.
One of the two men shot, later identified as 18-year-old Alexander John Pettygrove died at the hospital. The second 18-year-old male victim only suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting suspect is still on the loose.
The intersection is a busy one, and police say it could have been much worse, had anyone else in the area been caught in the gunfire.
We talked to people who were in the area when the shooting and crash took place.
"It's kind of weird to think about, that somebody was shooting in the street that we were in a minute before," one witness said. "I don't like the idea of people shooting in the streets. It's crazy to think that people would shoot each other over something so stupid."
The suspect is being described as a Hispanic male, between the ages of 20 and 30 years. He was last seen driving an older model smaller size dark blue SUV. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
(35) comments
B ig difference between cars and guns. Cars are for transportation. Guns are to shoot and kill or maim. Ye a few screwballs misuse a car to run over somebody, but guns are mewant to kill.
Yes we shoukd take away everyones guns because a few idiots cant handle themselves. Makes a ton of sense. How about banning the car they drove in? Or hey better yet we should ban whatever object they thru out the window too. Geez that was easy now we will all be safe right? Morons.
Why do people always compare gun to cars? That is the most idiotic thing I’ve heard, yet I hear it all the time. You can’t compare a car that was designed for transportation, to a gun designed to kill. You sound silly.
can't compare intelligence to you either.
MyOwnMind- explain.
Because cars kill more people every year than guns do?
Cars are designed for transportation, big rich. And actually, 90% of households have a vehicle. About 40% (being generous) of households own firearms. Meanwhile the death rates are roughly the same. So don’t compare cars to guns because it’s silly. Of course, majority of the gun-related deaths are suicides.
It does sound silly. But not quite as silly as thinking banning guns would do anything. But ill meet you halfway. get all of the criminals who murder people with guns in chicago ONLY, to turn in their guns once they are banned, then i will retract everything i have ever said about guns, turn them all in, become a democrat...and denounce guns and their ill gotten place in our society.
Good luck with that. I know it SOUNDS good in the media, to yell about banning guns, especially after a mass shooting. But it only sounds good to nut jobs like you. To the rest oof us, just sounds retrdrd.
trsalemme when did i ever say ban guns?? I just said you can’t compare cars to guns. I am a gun owner and carrier that fully supports an individual’s right to defend their life. So wouldn’t that make you a nut job assuming I want to ban guns?
Dear Wanye K enoff,
Your statistic, "Guns kill more people than cars do" is wrong. Guns do NOT kill more people than cars do. I know you're anti-gun. But please try to keep it honest. Ha Ha did i say that? Liberals keeping it honest....shame on me. One of the earmarks of a liberal is intellectual dishonesty.
You are correct- we have a constitutional RIGHT to protect ourselves with firearms. There is no constitutional protection afforded to owning a car. Remember the adage, "Don't try to out 'stupid' someone." It's a dangerous game, and somebody lost when they tried to up the ante.
or just shoot them and rid the world of their filth.
Most of these issues happen on the West side, Di. You only need to look at the news of the last week... except for the Ahwatukee incident you mentioned, which involved human trafficking.
I once had a guy throw his full yogurt container at my car. He hit it too. He must have been mad about something. I didn’t shoot him. I went home and washed my car, and he lived another day.
You just sat there and let someone throw stuff. What a freaking snowflake. Next time it happens, I'll bring you some diapers to hide your stain.
The moral of the story "Don't throw shi t at other cars".
The driver was a young white guy and he was shot in the head the Mexican guy in the passenger side was shot in the leg i was at the store with my father when it happened just hope they are ok it was a guy in a blk 4door car that shot them
you're inside a store and became an expert. Wow. You're stupid.
If he never came to this country illegally, he would have only crashed into a higher wall
MAGA Mia- The article mentioned he was an illegal? Either I can’t read or someone is ignorant and believes every hispanic is an illegal.
probably are brown noser
Maga Mia if you never came to this country illegally you’d still be an Idiot
better than a brown noser
Its not just in the valley or Arizona its all over the country. People have no patients anymore they get mad about something simple and then you have the stupid ones who want to throw things at someones car and than that stupid person shooting at him. Now in a split sec if the one person dies whoever the shooter was they will find you if they haven't already and there goes the rest of your life because of a stupid decision that you made in a Split Second. All you people need to grow up out there on them streets acting like a bunch of little hoodlums. Unbelievable now you just ruined the rest of your life and half of your life if they don't die.
I've never had a patient.
I'm just glad we have unfettered access to firearms in this country to help us settle our petty disputes... Americans continuously prove they are too STUPID to own guns.
and you are too stupid to recognize why we have this right.
👍👍👍👍👍👍
Oh get a life, ahwatukee is not on the west side, an they had an old west shoot out. Crime is all over Arizona. You might just be a busy body an read only west side news
Seems like everything that happens is on the west side. hmmm
What can you not read it's every where buddy.
You're snowflake is melting.
Ah yes, the good ol West Valley. The violence and murder infested blight of Arizona. 👎
you must have your head stuck in the mud if you think that turn a page or something it's every where.
Oh my god female dog. It's EVERYWHERE, not every where. I don't even know what a where is to know if every where is shooting.
