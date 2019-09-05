GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Grand Canyon National Park rangers say that an elderly man has died along the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon.
On Sept. 3, park rangers responded to an emergency call of assistance for a 77-year-old man who had been on a river trip near Deer Creek Falls.
Kenneth Reece of Tasmania, Australia, was found to be unresponsive, and emergency crews were not able to revive him.
Reece had apparently been swimming in the vicinity of the falls and was pulled from from the water by other river trip members.
The rescue team recovered the body with the park's helicopter and transferred it to the Coconino County Medical Examiner.
Reece had apparently been swimming in the vicinity of the falls and was recovered from the water by other river trip members, who initiated CPR.
Park rangers and the Coconino County Medical Examiner Office are cooperating in an investigation of his death.
Grand Canyon National Park officials want to remind visitors that swimming in the Colorado River is very different from swimming in pools.
The water can change in depth unexpectedly, going from shallow to deep in just a few steps, and it can have swift, strong currents, waterfalls, cold temperatures, and underwater hazards such as trees and boulders. Even the strongest swimmers can be overcome by these conditions.