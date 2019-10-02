CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a golf cart and a passenger car in Chandler.
The crash happened near Gilbert and Riggs roads around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed a golf cart off the road on its side.
Police say the vehicle was traveling southbound when it collided with the golf cart. The golf cart operator was ejected as a result of the collision, police say.
The golf cart operator was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. He later died at the hospital.
He was identified as 93-year-old Clayton Hefty, of Chandler.
The driver of the car remained at the scene.
Police say speed, impairment, and criminal activity have been ruled out.