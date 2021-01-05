PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was taken to a hospital with burn injuries from an apartment fire in central Phoenix Tuesday night has died.
The 41-year-old man, and a woman, were rushed to a hospital after a fire ripped through an apartment near just after 7 p.m. on 18th Street just north of Camelback Road. Arriving crews found the flames inside the second-floor apartment.
The man, who has not been identified, suffered extensive burns to his stomach area and was rushed to a nearby burn unit in extremely critical condition where he died. The woman was also taken to the hospital with burns to her hands. She received treatment and is stable.
The fire was contained to the one apartment.
No firefighters were hurt. The cause of the fire investigation is under investigation and remains ongoing.