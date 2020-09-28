PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting at an apartment complex in Phoenix left a man dead early Monday morning.
The shooting happened near 19th and Northern avenues at about 3:45 a.m.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police, officers were called to the apartment complex after several calls reporting shots fired in the area. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. The man, who has been identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Herron, was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition but later died from his injuries.
Fortune said early investigation efforts found that the shooting may have started at a large party in the apartment complex. Police believe Herron and the suspect were involved in an argument before the shooting. There was no suspect description available. The investigation is ongoing.