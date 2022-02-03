PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A man is dead after he was found unconscious inside a smoky Phoenix home. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, fire crews were on their way back from a call when they noticed smoke coming from the house. When they arrived, a neighbor told them the homeowner was still inside.
Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage says once inside, firefighters had a hard time getting to the victim due to hoarding conditions. They were able to pull him from the house and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Fire crews say they were able to contain the fire to the house and put it out quickly. An investigation is underway as crews try to determine what caused it and how the man died.