SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Miller Road and McKellips Sunday morning in Scottsdale.
Scottsdale police tweeted around 3:30 a.m. confirming that the crash is deadly. Police say the crash involved six people in two vehicles. Officers confirmed 41-year-old Ross Farnsworth was killed in the crash. A few others, according to Scottsdale Police Sgt. Kevin Quon, were taken to a local hospital. The area reopened around 12:30 p.m. It is unknown what led up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
🚨#TrafficAlert 🚨 Miller Rd and McKellips intersection closed for a fatal traffic collision. Please find alt route. pic.twitter.com/4dhQ18mzf3— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) February 13, 2022