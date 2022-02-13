Deadly crash closes Scottsdale intersection
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Miller Road and McKellips Sunday morning in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police tweeted around 3:30 a.m. confirming that the crash is deadly. Police say the crash involved six people in two vehicles. Officers confirmed 41-year-old Ross Farnsworth was killed in the crash. A few others, according to Scottsdale Police Sgt. Kevin Quon, were taken to a local hospital. The area reopened around 12:30 p.m. It is unknown what led up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

