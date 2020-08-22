PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A shooting that happened overnight in Phoenix, has led to the death of a 19-year-old man, police say. It happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Police say the victim, identified as Elijah Terrell McCarthy, was at a hotel party in the area. When he went outside of the hotel to meet an unknown person, he was shot.
Investigators say after being shot, McCarthy ran to the area of 1st and Polk streets, where he ended up collapsing. He was found by police and was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
While the shooting did occur close to Arizona State University, police say it did not happen on campus. Authorities additionally said the hotel party had no connection to the school.
No information has been released about a suspect. Phoenix Police Department homicide detectives are taking over the investigation and asking anyone with information surrounding the incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at (602) 262-6141. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Confirmed by Phoenix Police Sgt. on the scene. One man shot & at the hospital. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/DfjBHtN3Kr— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) August 22, 2020
Police situation in downtown Phoenix. I see lots of patrol units on the scene. 1st St blocked off between Van Buren & Taylor. Central East of Van Buren blocked off too. Reached out to @PhoenixPolice to find out what’s going on. Waiting to hear back. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/LZPUIM8WGh— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) August 22, 2020