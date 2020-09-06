PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man died at the hospital after getting shot in his vehicle in a west Phoenix parking lot on Sunday afternoon.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a parking lot near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 1:30 for reports of shots being fired in the area. Officers found a man in his vehicle in a parking lot who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.