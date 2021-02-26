PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young man died on Friday after getting shot at an apartment complex in west Phoenix.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to apartments near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 3:15 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found a 23-year-old man who had been shot, as police searched the area for a gunman, they moved him to an area where Phoenix Fire personnel were staged so they could get him medical treatment faster. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police are still searching for the suspect, and are investigating to learn what led up to the shooting. There was no suspect information or description available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.