GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 71-year-old man has died after getting hit by a car in Glendale Sunday night. It happened in the area of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road around 9 p.m.
After officers arrived on the scene, the man was pronounced dead. The driver of the car stayed and was questioned by police. A Glendale police spokesperson said there was no initial signs of impairment, but the cause of the collision is under investigation.
Due to the investigation, Camelback Road between 75th and 73rd avenues is closed.
