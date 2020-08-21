LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shootout with police during a standoff with law enforcement in Lake Havasu City on Wednesday.
According to the Bullhead City Police Department, A Mohave County Sheriff's deputy tried to serve an order of protection against 39-year-old Ronald Stuart Chipman. But he pointed a gun at the deputy, so back up was called. When more law enforcement arrived, Chipman went into his home and refused to come out. Officers and deputies tried to talk to him, but he made "several irrational statements," police said.
After several hours, Chipman started shooting at officers from inside his home. Two Lake Havasu City Police officers returned fire, hitting Chipman. He later died at the hospital. No officers were hurt. The two police officers who shot Chipman are now on administrative leave, which is protocol. An investigation is underway.
This was the 15th officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County in 2020 and the 48th in the state overall.