PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A deadly shooting in Phoenix Sunday likely was prompted by a road-rage incident, police say.
Phoenix police say their officers were called to a neighborhood near 16th Street and Southern Avenue around 1:00 p.m. after a reported shooting that involved the drivers of two cars.
Officers arrived and found man in the road who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Investigators learned that two men driving in separate cars got into an argument. They stopped their vehicles and confronted each other, both armed with guns, police say.
Gunfire erupted between them, with one getting shot. The other driver was not hurt. He stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.
The investigation is still underway.