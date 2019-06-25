PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a drive-by shooting left a man dead Monday night in Phoenix.
Police are investigating the scene near Southern and Seventh avenues.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m.
Police say a man was struck by gunfire coming from a red Suburban. They say he did not survive.
The red Surburban was located a short distance away, but a suspect has yet to be located.
No other suspect information was released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
