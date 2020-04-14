PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after crashing into a pole in Phoenix on Tuesday night.
According to police, he was heading north on 31st Avenue and speeding when for some reason he crashed at the corner of Voltaire Drive, which is south of Thunderbird Road. Emergency responders arrived at the scene around 7:45 p.m. to find the 36-year-old man had crashed into a pole and was trapped.
Once crews were able to get the man out from his vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are investigating.
Traffic along 31st Avenue north and south of Voltaire Avenue will be restricted, as well as Voltaire west of 31st Avenue for several hours while police investigate.