SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has died after his vehicle went into a pond in Sun City West Tuesday evening, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
MCSO said two people were in the vehicle when it reportedly went into a pond and began to sink near the area of RH Johnson and Meeker boulevards.
[VIDEO: Car goes into Sun City West pond]
Multiple people jumped into the pond to rescue the two inside.
Fire and medical personnel were able to remove the two people from the vehicle after arriving on scene.
MCSO said life-saving measures were performed on the 93-year-old man who was driving the vehicle. He died at the hospital.
The 93-year-old woman was responsive, but was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.