GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was killed after a car and motorcycle collided in Goodyear Thursday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. near MC 85 and Cotton Lane.
Deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) were dispatched the scene. MCSO says the motorcycle driver, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was an adult female. The extent of her injuries is not known.
MCSO traffic detectives are investigating what led up to the crash. At this time, detectives haven't determined whether speed or impairment might have been factors in the crash.