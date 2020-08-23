MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being in a collision involving a go-kart and BMW early Sunday morning in Mesa. It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area Gilbert and Broadway roads.
The 28-year-old man was heading westbound in the go-cart in the curb lane on Broadway Road after turning off Williams when it was hit from the back by the BMW that was driving in the same lane and direction, police say. The man died at the scene. He has yet to be identified.
According to police, the go-kart driver wasn't wearing any safety equipment like a helmet or eye protection. The go-kart also didn't have any light or flags to be visible on the roadway.
There were no signs of impairment, and the BMW driver will not face any charges.