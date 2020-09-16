Phoenix police on scene of a deadly shooting

Phoenix police investigators are working on a murder scene near 14th and Polk streets.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. 

Officers were called to a reported shooting near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street just before 2:30 p.m.

When police arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police say.

Investigators are working to determine what lead up to the shooting.

Phoenix police ask that anyone with information about this incident to please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

 

