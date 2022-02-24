PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man was shot and killed inside a home in north Phoenix Wednesday afternoon. It happened after a burglary was reported around 3 p.m. at a house near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
The Phoenix Police Department said when they showed up, they found a man who had been shot. He was identified as 34-year-old Sergio Chalpeno. Police say Chalpeno was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators said that an "unknown" person had made their way into the house and shot Chalpeno. It's not clear how that person got inside.
Detectives are working to gather more evidence as they try to learn what led up to the shooting. There are no suspects in custody and authorities haven't released a description of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.