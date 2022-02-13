PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after they're investigating a man who said he shot his brother near 45th Street and McDowell Road Saturday afternoon.
Police responded around 3:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting. When officers showed up, they found a man in the parking lot who claimed to have shot his brother. The victim, identified as 18-year-old Dameon Glover, died from his injuries on the scene. Investigators say that several witnesses reported that the two brothers had been in an argument when both of them pulled out their guns. It's not clear if the brother who shot Glover was arrested, or if he will face any charges from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.