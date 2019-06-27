It happened Thursday evening near the Acacia recreation site.

ROOSEVELT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man has died after being pulled from Canyon Lake.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was pulled from the lake by two people after being under the water for an unknown amount of time.

Maricopa County Sheriff's personnel and Rural Metro firefighters tried to revive the man, but couldn't.

The man has not been identified.

 

