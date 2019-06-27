ROOSEVELT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man has died after being pulled from Canyon Lake.
It happened Thursday evening near the Acacia recreation site.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was pulled from the lake by two people after being under the water for an unknown amount of time.
Maricopa County Sheriff's personnel and Rural Metro firefighters tried to revive the man, but couldn't.
The man has not been identified.
MCSO Lake Patrol Detective’s are investigating a drowning at Canyon Lake near the Acacia Recreation site. A male in his 20’s went under water for an unknown amount of time and was pulled out by two people. This case is under investigation at this time.— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) June 28, 2019
