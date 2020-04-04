PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after the ATC (All Terrain Cycle) he was driving in Phoenix turned over Saturday evening, police say. It happened around 5 p.m. in the area of 63rd Drive and Indian School Road.
The man that died was identified by police as 34-year-old Miguel Villanueva. Police say he was driving his Honda ATC east on Devonshire Road, approaching 63rd Drive. When he drove up on the sidewalk, the ATC rolled over. Villanueva was thrown from the ATC during the crash and hurt his head. He was not wearing a helmet at the time, police said.
Emergency responders took Villanueva to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
It is unclear whether or not impairment was a factor in the crash. Police are still investigating.
