SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A rescue mission turned into a recovery operation after a man died inside the Eldorado Aquatic & Fitness Center in Scottsdale overnight.
Scottsdale firefighters were called to the scene northeast of McDowell and Hayden roads at about 1 a.m. Monday for a confined-space rescue. According to the Scottsdale Police Department, an officer heard the man screaming. Crews were not able to save the man. That operation shifted to a recovery at about 3 a.m.
It’s not clear what he was doing at the Aquatic Center, where he was stuck, or how he died.
The incident is under investigation.