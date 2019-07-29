PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police released documents and 911 calls regarding an incident that happened in February that left one man dead.
It happened on February 4 in the 3900 block of West Salter Drive, near 39th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.
Dispatchers received multiple calls from neighbors in the area saying a man was naked in the road doing yoga and shouting towards the sky.
An officer arrived on scene and tried to calm the man down. He was later identified as Casey Wells. According to the report, the officer asked Wells why he was naked and he replied, "I came into this world naked, and that's how God intends me to go out of this world."
It became evident to the officer that Wells was not going to go down without a fight. As a result, he called for backup.
According to the report, officers tried to detain him. A fight broke out instead. At one point, Wells punched one officer in the face. They tried to put him in a "bear hug," and then an officer and Wells fell to the ground.
A witness said she heard a "thump" and thought it was Wells' head hitting the ground, according to the police report.
Once on the ground, Wells continued to fight with the officers and started kicking. Then, several officers tried to detain him. They described Wells as portraying an "unusual amount of strength." After not listening to multiple commands, an officer deployed his taser four to five times, according to the report. Police say the taser didn't seem to have a big impact on Wells.
Officers were eventually able to place Wells in handcuffs and use a Ripp Restraint. However, seconds later, his skin started turning a "bluish purple."
The police report says officers immediately rolled Wells onto his back and took off the restraints to perform CPR until paramedics arrived.
Wells was revived at the hospital. According to the police report, a doctor told a detective that Wells had "irreversible brain injuries" and is not expected to survive. He died two days later.
In the report, detectives asked Wells' family members if he ever had a brain injury in the past. His relatives said he worked in the rodeo, but don't recall him ever having a head injury. His mother said Wells was in a serious car crash last year, but also did not remember any brain injuries sustained from that. His family noted that he had a history of drug abuse. In September 2017, Wells was arrested for dancing with no clothes on at a bus stop.
Multiple officers told investigators that they did not witness anyone restricting Wells' airways or blood flow during the struggle. Officers also said that Wells never verbally or otherwise indicated he needed medical attention.
Initial toxicology reports noted that Wells had meth and ecstasy in his system.
The medical examiner report has not been released yet. Therefore, the cause of death has not been officially determined.
