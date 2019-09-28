CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- For the first time, we are hearing from the nephew of a woman police say was attacked by her husband on Thursday, causing school lockdowns in Chandler.
25-year-old David Webb helped rescue his aunt. Webb said he and his wife were renovating a property next door to his home when he heard screaming outside.
“I was saying thank God. If I wasn’t here this could have been a murder, she’d be dead right here in front of my street,” said Webb.
According to police, Webb's aunt told officers that her husband, later identified as Robert Hise, was chasing her down the street with a gun near McClintock Drive and Chandler Boulevard.
“He pulled out a gun and pointed it at me so started pointed it at her, she was screaming going down the street right here and my whole thought was trying to stop my uncle from killing my aunt," Webb added.
Webb said Hise has been married to his aunt for more than 30 years, but had been acting unstable lately.
“I was saying you know look at me you’re going to do something you’re going to regret look at me don’t look at her,” said Webb.
Police say Hise pointed a gun at his wife and told her that "Today’s the day you die."
He also asked his wife how she wanted to die, via gun shot or if she wanted to be smothered and told her to write a goodbye letter to their kids.
He then forced her to cut her hair off with clippers and slapped her with the gun.
"When someone snaps like this, they’re capable of anything,” said Webb.
Hise later left the area. The incident caused officials to put Kyrene del Pueblo Middle School and Kyrene de la Paloma Elementary on lockdown.
Hise was later found and arrested near Interstate 10 and Chandler Boulevard. Police had been searching for him for hours.
Webb's aunt was able make a run for out the front door and her nephew was close by to intervene.
Hise is in jail and facing multiple felony charges. Meanwhile Webb's aunt is out of the hospital.