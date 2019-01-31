DOUGLAS, AZ (AP) — Authorities say a man who was deported to Mexico after serving 15 years in prison in Arizona on a second-degree murder conviction has been arrested while trying to illegally re-enter the United States.
A federal criminal complaint filed Monday against 36-year-old Moises Cisneros-Llamas accuses him of attempted illegal re-entry by a removed alien.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that CBP officers arrested Cisneros-Llamas at the Douglas port of entry Sunday after they identified him as a previous deportee.
An attorney representing Cisneros-Llamas didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegation.
Arizona Department of Corrections records indicate Cisneros-Llamas was imprisoned in 2002 for his murder conviction in Maricopa County and that he was released in 2017.
No kidding.. Doesn't he know it's illegal for him to come back? My. My whay kind of person is he not obeying our laws?
