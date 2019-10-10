CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects involved in a deadly shooting near Casa Grande on Thursday morning.
According to PCSO, a man was killed and a woman was injured in a double shooting south of Interstate 8, near Barstow Avenue and Hanna Street around 12:45 a.m.
The woman injured in the shooting is currently in the hospital in stable condition.
A description of the suspects involved in the shooting is unknown at this time.
