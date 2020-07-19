PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Sunday evening.
It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Dobbins Road and Central Avenue. Police on Monday said that a man confronted Cedric Lee Springfield in a common area. The two then got into an argument.
Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, pulled out a gun a fired several shots. Springfield, 36, and a 61-year-old woman were both hit. While Springfield died at the hospital, the woman is expected to survive.
It’s not clear if Springfield might have been acquainted with the suspect or what sparked the argument.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).