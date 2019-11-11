MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5/AP) -- A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after they were shot at a hotel in Mesa.
It happened Monday around 3 p.m. at the Windemere Hotel & Conference Center near Main Street and Higley Road.
The woman was shot in her legs and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say when officers arrived on the scene, she led them to the man who had been shot and killed inside a room at the hotel.
The names of the man and woman haven't been released, and it's unclear if the two shot each other.
When the Arizona's Family News Chopper flew over the scene, multiple police units were seen assembled in the hotel parking lot.
Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.