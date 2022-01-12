PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has died and two others were injured after a crash involving a semi-truck in Phoenix on Wednesday evening.
The crash happened in the area of the northbound Interstate 17 frontage road and Grant Street at about 6:30 p.m. Police say early information suggests a Chevy SUV driver was heading east on Grant Street when she ran a red light and crashed into a tractor-trailer going north.
The passenger of the SUV died at the scene. The SUV driver had injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. The semi-truck driver had minor injuries, and the passenger in the semi wasn't hurt. The investigation is ongoing.