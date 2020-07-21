PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a car crashed into a bus stop in northwest Phoenix.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at 35th and Dunlap avenues.
According to Phoenix police, a driver was trying to avoid another vehicle when their car lost control and crashed into the bus stop.
Three people were at the bus stop, two men and a woman. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other individuals were transported to the hospital for treatment.
The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene.
The area will be closed for several hours while Phoenix police conduct an investigation. Check traffic conditions on azfamily.com.
