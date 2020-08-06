Phoenix shooting investigation

Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Phoenix Thursday afternoon near 48th Avenue and McDowell Road.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police officers are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man in west Phoenix.

The shooting happened at a motel near 48th Avenue and McDowell Road at about 12:45 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said an unknown suspect fled the scene. At this time, a description of  the suspect has not been given. 

If you have any information about this shooting contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this story.  

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you