PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police officers are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man in west Phoenix.
The shooting happened at a motel near 48th Avenue and McDowell Road at about 12:45 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said an unknown suspect fled the scene. At this time, a description of the suspect has not been given.
If you have any information about this shooting contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
