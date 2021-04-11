TOLLESON (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say an employee dispute in the parking lot of a Fry's Food Store warehouse in Tolleson ended in a deadly shooting. It happened Sunday evening near 99th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
Police say 18-year-old Cameron Granado shot 21-year-old Quentin Gammage several times, and then took off on foot.
A spokeswoman for Fry's Food Stores says the employees involved work for a third party operator of the warehouse, Americold.
Gammage was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. Tolleson police say Granado was taken into custody and booked on first-degree murder and aggravated assault.