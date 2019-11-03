PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man involved in a standoff with Phoenix police overnight has died. Four others were also hurt in an early morning officer-involved shooting that came as officers entered the home.
The incident began to unfold around 8 p.m. Saturday evening in a neighborhood near 28th Street and Roeser Road. Officers were called there after reports of a family argument inside a home. When officers arrived at the house several people inside said they were fine and refused to open the door. Police say there were no additional calls about the incident or signs of emergency at the home, so officers left.
Three and a half hours later, just after 11 p.m., police officials say officers were called back to the same home with, "similar concerns." They were told a man inside had a gun and wouldn't allow three family members to leave the house.
Phoenix Police said units on scene were told the man had already pistol whipped a 69-year-old woman in the home and was also "threatening to shoot the family members."
Police officials say as officers approached the home they tried to contact the people inside, they heard shots being fired. "Concerned with the safety of the family members, officers tactically approached the home and they were met with gunfire," say officials.
As a standoff ensued, officers retreated and tried a different approach to the residence, but once again, they were met by gunfire, officials say.
A Special Assignment Unit was called to the scene as negotiations with the man began. The standoff continued for several hours.
Phoenix police say the man refused to let anyone leave the home after repeated requests to do so. Officers say the saw the man shooting his gun inside the home and decided to go in to rescue the hostages.
When officers went inside the house gunfire erupted between police and the suspect. During the exchange of shots, one police officer and two women in the home were shot, police say. A second officer injured after being bitten by a K-9 officer during the melee. The police also found another man in the home who was unhurt.
The man police say was holding the people in the home was shot during the exchange of gunfire. He died at the scene, police say.
The injured officers and the two woman who were hurt are expected to survive.
Phoenix police said their investigators will remain on the scene throughout the day as they gather evidence on the shooting.
