PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Phoenix on Friday afternoon.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a unknown trouble call in the area of 36th and Van Buren streets around 12:30 p.m. and found a man who was found unresponsive with a extensive injuries to his head. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The name of the victim has not been released. The investigation is just beginning and officers are speaking with witnesses to learn more.