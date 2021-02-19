PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in west Phoenix.
Phoenix police said officers responded to a shooting call in the area of 45th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 11 a.m. on Friday. When officers arrived, they found a man who was sitting inside a van with a gunshot wound.
The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police are talking with witnesses to learn more about the incident.
A suspect description is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this crime call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151.
This is the second day in a row where a man has been shot in a car in Phoenix. On Thursday morning, a man was found shot in a car in east Phoenix. There is no indication these shootings are connected.