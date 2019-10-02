PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police are investigating a homicide in Phoenix Wednesday morning that left one man dead.
It happened just before 9 a.m. at a home near 24th Street south of Broadway Road.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a 35-year-old man lying on the ground in a front yard of the home.
Police say the man had been shot. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His name has not yet been released.
This is being investigated as a homicide.
Police ask that anyone who may have information concerning this incident contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141.
If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.