PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police are investigating a homicide in Phoenix Wednesday morning that left one man dead.

It happened just before 9 a.m. at a home near 24th Street south of Broadway Road.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 35-year-old man lying on the ground in a front yard of the home.

Police say the man had been shot. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not yet been released.

This is being investigated as a homicide.

Police ask that anyone who may have information concerning this incident contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141.

If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

 

