PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police are looking for a man after he allegedly shot and killed another man at a motel parking lot Monday night.
The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of 27th Avenue and Interstate 17.
Officers found 27-year-old Keith Zerbell Johnson, who was shot.
Johnson was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Witnesses told officers that the suspect fled on foot following the shooting.
The suspect is described as a black man and aged between 20 to 25 years.
Phoenix police added their investigators have limited information regarding the shooting.
Anyone if any information is urged to contact Phoenix police at 602-262-6141 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
