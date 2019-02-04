PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man is dead following a party on Super Bowl Sunday in Phoenix.
Phoenix police said officers responded to a shots fired call near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road just after 10 p.m. on Sunday.
When officers arrived on the scene they found 31-year-old Gregory Simmons with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police determined the suspect, 60-year-old Hans Campos, became belligerent during the party. Witnesses told police he was carrying a handgun during the party.
As witnesses were leaving the party they heard gunshots and found Simmons on the ground.
Campos was booked into jail.
